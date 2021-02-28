On the morning of Feb. 25, 2021, Timothy (Tim) Bruce Schneider of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at the age of 58.
Tim was born in Ludington on Sept. 24, 1962, the son of Bruce and Helen (Luskin) Schneider. Tim graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1981 In November 1991, he married Christine and together raised three boys, Jeffrey, Gregory and Matthew.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Helen Schneider.
He is survived by his children Jeffrey Schneider of New Bern, North Carolina; Gregory Schneider of New Bern, North Carolina; Matthew (Carolyn) Schneider of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren Kael, Adeline and Henry; siblings James (Alona) Schneider and Deborah (Dennis) Moore; and, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Ludington this summer.