Timothy Virgil Amburgey, 56, of Custer, formerly of Manistee, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Tim was born Oct. 22, 1966, the son Beryl and Audrey Ann (Scott) Amburgey. He graduated from Manistee High School in 1984 and went on to attend Grand Valley State University earning a degree in criminal justice.
Tim spent 16 years working as a Michigan State Police Officer, retiring in 2009. In his free time, Tim was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time outside hunting or fishing. Tim liked all things firearms and supporting our military members.
Tim is survived by his sons Trevor (Staci) Amburgey, and Tyler Amburgey; his mother Audrey Ann (Scott) Amburgey; siblings Linda (John) Holmes and Larry (Denise) Amburgey; brother-in-law Greg Urcavich; nieces Jennifer Shoen and Katherine Drust; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his father Beryl Amburgey and sister Sherri Urcavich.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington