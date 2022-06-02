Todd Gerald McMaster passed away May 30, 2022 at the age of 51. He was born in Wayne on May 30, 1971, to Harry and Linda (Boling) McMaster. Todd went to Crestwood High School and graduated in 1989.
Todd was everyone’s best friend. There wasn’t a person around who Todd didn’t become best friends with. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend. There wasn’t a life Todd didn’t touch. He was the life of the party and the party followed him everywhere. You needed something; Todd would be right back with it for you. He loved to serve his community in many ways. He enjoyed his time on the Ludington Police Reserves for many years and still supported the department.
He met the love of his life Beth (Harechmak) McMaster from Montgomery County, Maryland, in 1993 in Allen Park at a local bar. Little did they know that Todd would pursue her and many long distance phone calls with huge bills Todd moved to Maryland shortly after. The rest is history. Todd and Beth married Sept. 3, 1994. Todd became the stepfather to Sarah Kaminski and instantly became her father. Lindsay McMaster came shortly after in 1996, John Schemanski in 2001 and Zachary McMaster in 2004. Todd was a family man; he would drop everything for his kids and grandkids.
In his free time he loved camping, boating, hunting and fishing, being with his dogs Remi and Rugar, playing cards and spending time with family.
Todd will be greatly missed by his wife of 27 years Beth, his mother Linda, his children Sarah (Mike) Kaminski, Lindsay McMaster, John (Sandra) Schemanski and Zachary McMaster; his grandchildren Brody and Brayten Kaminski, Kai Renderos and Enzo Shemanski; his siblings twin brother Mike (Laura) McMaster, Brett (Karen) McMaster and Sherry (Jim) Beadudoin; his nieces and nephews Kayla, Josh, Marrat, Claire, Matthew, Aiden and Andrew.
A celebration of Life was held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Memorial contributions in Todd’s memory may be directed to Ankylosing Spondylitis Research at spondylitis.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.