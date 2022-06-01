Todd McMaster, age 51, of Ludington passed away May 30, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 4:30 p.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What is the farthest distance you’ve run in a race at one time?
You voted: