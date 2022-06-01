Todd McMaster, age 51, of Ludington passed away May 30, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 4:30 p.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

