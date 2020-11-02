Toni L. Rumsey, age 62, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Jerry and Sharron (Booher) Tozer, born March 7, 1958, in Fremont and attended Hesperia Community Schools, graduating in 1976.
Toni was married to Eric Norberg and the couple had one daughter, Lisa. Eric would precede Toni in death in 1982. She went on to marry Bill Rumsey Jr. on Oct. 29, 1983 and together they had one son, Michael.
Toni worked for Gerber Products Co. for 27 years in the quality assurance department. She later worked for TrueNorth Community Services in Fremont for five years. Due to poor health she retired and focused more on her love of family and local history. She served on the board of the Newaygo County Museum and Heritage Center for 10 years and then became research coordinator, assisting visitors with answers about family and local history. She loved the challenges and took happiness in helping others.
Early in their marriage, Bill and Toni enjoyed traveling, yet when grandchildren appeared, their time was spent with them. Toni loved she and Bill’s families and the get-togethers, and the time with siblings, nieces and nephews. She was happiest with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to make people laugh, especially Bill.
Toni is survived by her loving husband Bill; daughter Lisa (Shawn) Montague and grandchildren Elyse and Sawyer; son Michael (Melissa) Rumsey and grandchildren Kayla, Tyler, Aubrey and Finley; brother Mark (Wendy) Tozer and children Jerry and Mary; sister Dawn (Henry) Zuniga and daughters Celina and Katie; brother-in-law Scott (Theresa) Rumsey and daughters Claire and Isabelle; sister-in-law Robin (Chris) Hren and sons Bryce (Mallory) Herin and Trent Herin and Zak Hren. She is also survived by three stepchildren Brent (Erin Curtice) Norberg and granddaughters Madison, Tyler and McKenzie; Erika (Luke) Jenkins and granddaughters Baylie and Reese; Jennifer (Nathan) Howe and grandchildren Avery and Chase Hoekstra and Clara Howe. Toni was preceded in death by her parents. Jerry and Sharron (Booher) Tozer
Visitation is Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Crandell Funeral Chapel – Fremont Chapel, 7193 W 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412 from 2 to 5 p.m. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service or graveside services. A Celebration of Toni’s life will take place in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Toni’s passion, the Newaygo County Museum and Heritage Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or mail a check directly to: NCMHC, 12 Quarterline Road, PO Box 361, Newaygo, MI 49337 – memo line: in memory of Toni Rumsey. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Rumsey family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. 231-924-0800.