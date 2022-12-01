Valerie Ann Renwick, 68, of Scottville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Valerie was born on Sept. 2, 1954, in Ludington, the daughter of Edward and
Louise (Adriaensen) LeLugas. Valerie was a graduate of Mason County Central high school.
Valerie loved nature and caring for her loved ones, most especially her grandchildren and grandpups. She felt a true sense of serenity being outdoors. Most of her outdoor time was spent riding scooters with her grandbabies. Her home was her safe haven. She could spend hours there, working on puzzles. She loved cracking open a nice cold brew while watching her favorite shows: “Judge Judy,” “Cops” and “General Hospital,” to name a few.
She loved her animals. She had a variety that included dogs, cats, birds, and ducks. She was also known for her love of concerts. Nickelback was her favorite. When in conversation, she could be heard quoting the great Bon Jovi frequently. She also enjoyed a bit of Bob Segar.
Valerie is survived by her daughters, Billie Jo Phillion and Roxanne Renwick (Alfredo Vigil Jr.); grandchildren Amy Hendrickson, Jessica Woodring, and River Vigil; great-grandchildren Alexis, Taylor, Peyton Hendrickson, Tatum Woodring, Wyatt Pitre and Harper Howe; former spouse Richard Renwick Jr.; and many brothers and sisters.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Louise; brother Jim; son-in-law Randy Phillion; and many of her beloved animal friends.
