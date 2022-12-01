Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Windy with increasing clouds. High near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early then becoming windy with mixed rain and snow showers late at night. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.