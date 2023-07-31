Verda Louise Collins, 88, of Ludington passed away at Oakview Medical care Facility on July 15, 2023. Verda was born Nov. 6, 1934 in Ludington. Verda was married to George Collins on Jan. 19, 1952. Together they shared over 70 years. They were blessed with six children Bertha (Orval) Jensen, James Collins. George Collins, Fred Collins, Vicky Collins and Karen Collins. Verda and George have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When Verda wasn’t cooking and baking, she enjoyed sewing. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
