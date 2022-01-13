Vernon “Bud” Hof died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2021, with his daughter Kathy at his side. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 9, 1925, but grew up as one of five children from the Fourth Ward in Ludington. Those who knew Bud will remember him for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of the military and his incredibly adventuresome spirit. It was only late in his life that he shared some of his accomplishments and adventures with close family members. We’re glad he did.
It took him two tries, but Bud successfully enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 where he was quickly deployed to Europe. During the Normandy invasion, his landing craft hit a mine and sank on the way to Omaha Beach. He was rescued by a nearby ship, returned to England and arrived in France a few days later. As a member of the 106th Calvary, Bud was part of the liberation forces that made their way from France to Russia. He spoke of the “funny” side of war like how their convoy tended to grow as each town in France was liberated. He said it probably had something to do with grateful locals and some very good local wine cellars. He told the story of standing in the rain, waiting for a duty Jeep to take him to town for a long anticipated 24-hour liberty. While standing there, his hat pulled low, collar up, head down to keep dry, a pair of highly polished riding boots came into view. His first thought, this can’t be good. It was Gen. George Patton and his first question to Bud had something to do with saluting senior officers and his second question was where was Bud’s commander. Bud showed the general into the orderly room where chaos immediately erupted. Gen. Patton told Bud he was excused after which the general and the commander had what was most likely an unpleasant conversation. Bud quickly hopped on the duty Jeep and headed to town knowing it could well be his last liberty of the war. When pressed, Bud also spoke of some of the horrors of war and of liberating the concentration camps and witnessing firsthand the devastating effects of war atrocities. But he also remembered how thankful the prisoners were and how they could still smile and show appreciation for their regained freedom. Unfortunately, this was not Bud’s final wartime experience. While serving in The Korean War, Bud crossed a minefield under enemy fire to recover classified equipment from a downed American aircraft. For these actions in combat, he was awarded The Bronze Star with the V Device for Valor.
After the war, Bud tried several jobs that didn’t work out, but life sure did. In 1946 he married Jean Johnson, the love of his life, best friend, mother of their three children (Judy, Kathy and Rick), and treasured teammate for the next 72 years.
He joined the newly formed U.S. Air Force and for the next 28 years they raised a family traveling the world. They lived in Japan, Thailand (his favorite), Taiwan and Panama as well as numerous stateside duty stations.
Additionally, Bud served in Korea, Okinawa, Turkey, Norway and dozens of other countries along the way. One of the highlights of Bud’s military career came during the Korean War when Lt. No Kum-sok defected to South Korea with his MiG 15. The MiG was dismantled, crated up and shipped from South Korea to Okinawa. Bud was deployed from his assignment in Japan to put together a team to reassemble it. The folks from Wright Patterson Air Force Base were not happy when they showed up in Okinawa two weeks later and saw “their” MiG already fired up on the tarmac and ready to fly. He also was more than likely one of the earliest Americans to have pictures of a MiG-15. The best U.S. Air Force test pilots, Capt. Harold “Tom” Collins and Maj. Chuck Yeager traveled to Okinawa and flipped a coin to see who would be the first American to fly the MiG-15 that Bud and his team reassembled. Capt. Collins won.
After 28 years of military service, Bud and Jean retired. They tried the suburban “settle down” thing for about five years, before they sold the house, bought a travel trailer and decided to see the USA. For the next several years they traveled the country. After the lure of the road subsided, they settled in Texas, Florida and Alabama for a number of years before moving to Arizona. They always lived close to family. Despite all the travel over the many years Bud always called Ludington home and cherished his many visits back with the family. Many a day was spent deer hunting at Sonny and Dilly’s place with his brother Alan, his son Rick, son-in-law Randy, friends, nieces and nephews. Many more hours were spent in Ludington around various kitchen tables and maybe even a barstool or two catching up on life’s adventures.
Bud showed us an example of a remarkable life well lived. He loved his family unconditionally, always spoke of his marriage as a team and never spoke ill of anyone. We will miss him and the many stories of his life. Even the reruns were good. We rejoice in knowing he is reunited with his beloved wife Jean; his son Rick; his brother Alan; sisters Jean, Lavonna and Tyke; and, his mom and dad. Though our world has lost some joy with Bud’s passing, the joy in Bud’s world is beginning anew.
We sincerely hope that when families and friends gather anywhere, anytime, you will share your fondest memories of Bud. That would be his ideal version of a memorial service. You know Bud, he’ll be watching to make sure you’re celebrating his life, not grieving his death. Beer is not only permitted, but highly encouraged! Bud and Jean will be buried side by side with full military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022.
Bud is survived by daughters Judy (Johnny) Vipperman and Kathy (Randy) Cross; daughter-in-law Charlotte Hof; as well as grandchildren Belinda (James) Sample and Brian (Sharon) Poague; great-grandchildren, Ethan Poague and Evan Poague and Jamison (Haley) Sample; and, great-great grandchild Lucas Sample.