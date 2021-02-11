Victoria Kennon Kelly, 83, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in her home and surrounded by family after a long struggle with cancer.
Born Dec. 17, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Dorothy Rutka Kennon and Jack Eccleston Kennon, she later attended Depauw University where she met her first husband, Robert E. Lewis. They moved to Winnetka, Illinois, where she embarked on her career as a fiber artist, joining the North Suburban Embroiderer’s Guild, the DuPage Textile Guild, and the National Council of American Embroiderers.
As her work advanced, she won awards and recognition in local, national and international shows, and received commissions for work in private, corporate and religious settings. After marrying her second husband, Edward J. Kelly, she moved to Baldwin, living on a lake in the Manistee National Forest where her artwork flourished as she became increasingly influenced by the rhythms of nature and her understanding of its preciousness and vulnerability. She loved working with materials she could touch and manipulate, believing that this was the best way for her to convey her messages as eloquently as possible. Her Michigan representation included Vigland Gallery, Red Door Gallery and Pamela Tripp Gallery.
After being widowed in 2005, Victoria eventually shared her life with beloved partner John Cooley until his death three weeks ago. They spent many happy hours fishing and enjoying the outdoors together, creating wonderful times and memories for their children and grandchildren. An avid gardener, Victoria’s green thumb never ceased to amaze, with perennial and vegetable plots, not to mention house plants, always flourishing under her touch.
She is survived by children Leslie C. Lewis and Michael N. Lewis; grandchildren Aidan, Annicka and Augusta Rose; stepgrandchildren Virginia and Megan; stepgreat-grandchild Michelle; sister Joly Arnos; nephews Jim, Tom, and Michael Arnos; three great-nieces and one great, great-nephew.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date in post-COVID times.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.