Vincent George McCambridge, age 85, of Ludington passed away suddenly Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born May 4, 1936 in Oakfield Township to Delbert and Edith (Rigdon) McCambridge.
Vincent lived and worked in Lowell until his retirement. He was a professional in the auto business. He was a member of the Lowell Lions Club and the Lowell Show Boat.
After he moved to Ludington, Vincent drove for the Ford dealership. He loved to fish, play cards, camp, and play shuffle board. He also loved feeding the wild life behind his home.
Vincent will be greatly missed by his significant other of 12 years, Sue Carroll Malec; his son, Scott (Alisa) McCambridge; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sister, Edie (Larry) Young; his step-children, Becky (Paul) Flood, Melissa (Brian) Gross, Mark Thompson, Beth (Rich) Satterlee, and Autumn (Brent) Johnson; 11 step-grandchildren; and his beloved and spoiled dog, Puddles.
In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his daughters, Lori and Debbie; and his wives, Jean and Mary.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Liv Wildwood Apartments Club House.
Memorial contributions in Vincent’s name can be directed to the American Heart Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington,