Viola (Jensen) Quinn aged 90 of Ludington, passed into her Savior’s arms on March 15, 2020, and is now rejoicing with her loved ones who were waiting for her in heaven.
Viola was born on May 9, 1929, in Victory Township the daughter of C.K. and Lola (Tall) Jensen and married Robert Joseph Quinn on April 3, 1952. Viola and Bob resided in Scottville for their 52 years of marriage before Bob preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2004. In 2006, Viola moved to Ludington to be closer to her sisters and church.
Viola attended Lincoln Valley School and Pere Marquette School before graduating from Ludington High School with the class of 1948. She was employed by the Carom Company, Stokley Van Camp and Nickelson Evergreen before retiring as a cook for Mason County Central Schools.
Viola was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Ludington and the Scottville Child Study Club. She was a Cub Scout den mother for her boys and helper with Brownie’s for her daughter. Viola also volunteered as a room mother when her kids were in elementary school and for many years as a caregiver with Hospice of Michigan – Mason County.
After her retirement Viola enjoyed working on her family genealogy and was able to find living relatives in Denmark, with whom she was able to visit three times. Knitting, crocheting and learning to paint landscapes brought her enjoyment. Her gentle heart led to serving and encouraging her neighbors. Viola left a legacy of love and commitment to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom were the delight of her life.
Viola will be greatly missed by her children Gary (Lynn) Quinn, Barb Elsesser, and Dan (Connie) Quinn; her five grandchildren Ariel Quinn, Jason (Jessica) Quinn, Ryan (Alison) Quinn, Benjamin (Tessa) Elsesser, and Laura (Josh) Gerber; six great-grandchildren Aspen, Pierce, Ryder, Brody, Maverick and Hudson; her brothers-in-law Cal Camfield and Ed Quinn; her sisters-in-law Pat Taylor and Jan Quinn; many nieces and nephews, and her special friends, Ruth Olson of Ludington, Miguel, Natalie, Irene, Mike, Juanita and Victor Gutierrez of Texas.
Along with her husband Bob, Viola was proceeded by her parents CK and Lola Jensen; four sisters Evelyn Claypool, Mildred Thiel, Kate Camfield and Virginia Johnson/Carter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law George Thiel, Bob Johnson, Jerry Quinn, Dick and Mary Ann Smith, Dick and Phyllis Nash, and Val Taylor; and her nephews Dick Claypool and Chuck Smith.
Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville next to her beloved Robert. Those who wish to remember Viola with a memorial donation are asked to consider the Mission’s Fund at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Ludington, specifically designated for Marlan Olson, whom Viola supported financially for many years.
Please visit Viola’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Viola for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.