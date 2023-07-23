Violet “Vi” Rose DeMeester, 95, of Ludington, former resident of Scottville passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023. Vi was born on April 3, 1928 in Grand Haven, the daughter of Hellis W. and Amalia “Molly” (Reisbig) Bargwell and married the love of her life, Raymond DeMeester on Jan. 26, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vi and Raymond celebrated 58 years by each other’s side until Raymond preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2004. Vi was also preceded in death by her son Steven Ray DeMeester; daughter Patricia Lee Trowbridge; her son-in-law Jeffery Anderson; granddaughter Katherine Rose Trowbridge; and her sisters Maude VanEtten, Emma Costello, Sarah Mulder, and Caroline Stiles.
Vi, alongside her husband Ray operated the Ludington Recreation Bowling Center for over 40 years in downtown Ludington and helped build Spartan Lanes in Scottville. Vi was a very active and loved member of the United Methodist Church of Ludington. At the church, if Vi saw a need she would organize a group and care for the issue. Her latest project was the flower fund of the church where she would bring fresh flowers to shut-ins and nursing homes around the area. In honor of her husband Ray’s fight with cancer, she became very involved with the Mason County Relay for Life events, raising thousands of dollars to help fight cancer.
Vi will be greatly missed by her son Alan (Suanne) DeMeester of Ludington; her daughter Judy Anderson of Grand Rapids; her son-in-law Dr. Greg Trowbridge of Grand Rapids; her foreign exchange student daughter Ria (Willem) Kost-VonSonnen of the Netherlands; her beloved grandchildren Deanna (Rob) Seng of Webberville, Dawn Marie Champlin, Eric (Leslie) Anderson all of Grand Rapids, Travis (fiancée Marti Freyer) DeMeester of Los Angeles, California, Dan (Casey) De- Meester of Kalamazoo, David (Valerie) Trowbridge, and Brian (Aria) Trowbridge all of Grand Rapids; her great-grandchildren Abigail and Andrew Seng, Lora and Sarlinna Champlin, Sylvia, Veda, Guinevere, and Havelock Trowbridge, and Logan DeMeester; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Vi at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Friends may meet with her family during a time of visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and on Thursday from 12 p.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Vi with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Flower fund at United Methodist Church of Ludington. In honor of Vi’s love of flowers, everyone is asked to bring some flowers to the service to surround her with love and then celebrate her memory by taking them after the service to give to a friend.
Her family would like to give special thanks to “Vi’s team” — her caregivers and close friends Margaret Berry, Donna Possein, Cindy Aleman, Sally Taranko, and Dr. Greg Trowbridge for everything they did to support her.
Please visit Vi’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Vi with her family.