Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning. Overcast and windy in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.