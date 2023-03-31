Virginia “Copper” Garrett, 80, of Sault Ste. Marie, passed away March 29, 2023. Services at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home at 1 p.m., April 4, 2023. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. www.csmulder.com
