Virginia “Gig” Rose Rose, age 73, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1949, in Manistee to Harry and Cecilia (Theodore) Nickerson.
Gig worked as a housekeeper at the Little River Casino and Resort until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Gig is survived by her children Kathy (Jim) Lemere, Ginger (Jack) Malone and James Rose, her 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and her sister Judy Nickleson.
Gig was preceded in death by her son William Lemere; her daughters Norma Hendrickson and Nancy Wheeler; and her son-in-law Brandon Wheeler.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Danish Hall, 1014 S Madison St. in Ludington, from 3-7 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.