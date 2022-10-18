Virginia M. Stephens, 94, formerly of Scottville, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. A memorial service will be presided over by Father Dan DePew at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.
