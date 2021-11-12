Virginia M. (Zawacki) Zergoski, age 85, of Petoskey, formerly of Ludington, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the McLaren Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1936, in Manistee, and was the daughter of the late Stanley F. and Dorothy T. (Kruszka) Zawacki. Virginia married Robert A. Quade on Dec. 20, 1957 in Manistee. Robert preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 1963. She later married Eugene R. Zergoski on Nov. 28, 1964 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. Eugene preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2001.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School class of 1954. She was employed in the dietary department as a head cook at West Shore Hospital for more than 22 years when she retired. She then moved to Ludington to make her home and she worked for two years at the Oakview Nursing Home as a cook. She then fully retired. Virginia was an avid Tiger fan and enjoyed flower gardening, Bunko and reading. She loved spending time with her family and her two cats, Buffy and Sassy as well.
Virginia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Debra Mohr of Free Soil, Ruth and Gary Makowski of Manistee and Shirley and Steve Timmons of Petoskey; her three grandsons Patrick (Monica) Makowski, Jeremy (Rosie) Makowski and Zachary (Lacey) Makowski; four great- grandchildren Addalyn, Makenzie, Kinleigh and Eli Makowski; her sisters and brother-in-law Alice Clark, Lorraine Patulski and Susan and Marc Stepniewski all of Manistee; and her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Charlene Zawacki of Escondido, California. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter Rose Marie Quade, her son Robert Quade, her brother James Zawacki, her brother-in-law Stephen Patulski and son-in-law Robert Mohr.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., and also on Thursday morning one hour prior to Virginia’s funeral service.
Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.