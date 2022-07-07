Wallace “Wally” Irving Larsen, age 83, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
He was born May 22, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Irving and Marian “Susie” (Bartelt) Larsen. Wally worked for Harrison Oil in Brookfield, Wisconsin, for more than 40 years. He was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. He dedicated his life to Jehovah God in the summer of 2000 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wally enjoyed driving his car and fishing. He loved going to the Milwaukee Brewers baseball games and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers football team.
Wally is survived by his daughter Michelle (Jared) Paul, his sister Edith (Ken) Heitz and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Hocking.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. John Cooney and his staff, Harbor Hospice and Lake Michigan Senior Living, especially Val.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services or visitations planned at this time. Wally will be laid to rest at a later date at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.