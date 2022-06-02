Walter A. Carrier, 85, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation on Wednesday will begin at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Walt will be laid to rest at Pere Marquette Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.