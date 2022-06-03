Walter A. Carrier, 85, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Walt was born on Feb. 20, 1937 in Chicago, the son of Walter and Rose (Swartz) Carrier. He married Barbara J. Kramer on June 28, 1957, in Tate County, Mississippi. Walt was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. He served in the Illinois National Guard and had a great sense of humor. Walt was proud of his career in law enforcement, serving as Mason County Sheriff from 1977-1984.
When Walt wasn’t hunting or fishing, he could be found putting together jigsaw puzzles or making antler lamps. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling.
Walt is survived by his wife of almost 65 years Barbara J. Carrier; his children Kim (Claude) Haynes, Walter A. (Donna) Carrier III, Sheila (Rodney) Fraley, Gregory (Wendy) Carrier and Lisa (Kevin) Patterson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Walt was preceded in death by an infant daughter Kaleen and his sisters, Rosemary (Norm) Kielp, Lee Bornheim, Lorraine (Hank) Golec and Marlene Beijer.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding followed by a luncheon. Visitation on Wednesday will begin at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. followed immediately by a Rosary all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Walt will be laid to rest at Pere Marquette Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
