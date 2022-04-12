Walter Andrew Johnson, of Ludington, passed away on April 10, 2022, two days shy of his 95th birthday.
Walter was born on April 12, 1927, in Ludington, the son of Walter and Velma (Gould) Johnson. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1945 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, Walter met Dorothy Heglund. They were married on July 15, 1950, and celebrated 36 years together before her passing on Dec. 22, 1986. Walter was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Walter started working at auto dealerships while in high school and continued as service manager for several dealerships throughout his career. His love for cars carried over into his personal life and he owned over 50 cars during his lifetime!
Walter is survived by his children Nancy (Roger) Bradshaw of Fremont, W. David (Carolyn) Johnson of Ludington and Teresa (Lee) Harrington of Ludington; grandchildren Andy (Lara) Bradshaw, Tom (Brooke) Bradshaw, Molly (Andrew) Getchell, Ryan (Sandra) Johnson, Heidi (Nicholas) Brouwer, Darin (Katelyn) Johnson, Adam (Kelly) James and Megan (Joe) Chaffee; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his special friend, Willa Jean Dust.
Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his second wife Joyce (Drwyer) Johnson; third wife Ruth (Sidler) Johnson; siblings Ruth (Tommy) Thompson and Lorraine (John) Quinn; and, Dorothy’s siblings Gladys (Bob) Daron, Frank (Marcella) Heglund, Jim (Vernice) Heglund and Dave (Blanche) Gorzynski.
Walter will be laid to rest next to his wife Dorothy at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. For your comfort, please bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Walter’s name to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Willa Jean Dust for all her time and care she has given dad over the last few years.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.