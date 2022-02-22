Walter Edward Engelberg, age 66, died Feb. 21, after a long illness. The son of Walter H. and Martha L. Engelberg, he was born in Ludington and graduated from Mason County Eastern. He married Virginia Chatfield of Fountain. They moved to the Grnad Rapids area where he became a car dealer, retiring due to ill health. He then moved to the Sanders family home in Custer.
Failing health forced him to a care facility where he was cared for until his death.
He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Sanders of Ludington; brother Ronald Engelberg of Caledonia; half-brother Benjamin Engelberg; sons Brian Engelberg (Melody) and granddaughter Jordyn of Jefferson, Georgia; and Bradley (Holly) and sons Trenton, Langston, Jaxson and Deacon of Grand Rapids; niece Lacey Craw of Niles and special cousin Sue Shealey of Charleston, South Carolina.
According to Walter’s wishes, cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held in the summer.