Walter G. “Sonny” Brydges, 78, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Sonny was born on March 27, 1942 in Port Huron, the son of Walter and Marjorie Brydges. He married Donna Cameron on July 6, 1963 in Davisburg. Sonny owned Sonny’s Tile, where he dedicated his talent for over 50 years, finally retiring in 2004.
When Sonny wasn’t golfing, he could be found playing cribbage, woodworking or spending time with family and friends. He always looked forward to cooking for the Hemlock Golf Outings.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 57 years Donna Brydges; his girls Shelley (Alan) Kovar, Sheila Brydges, and Lisa Brydges-Dempkey; grandchildren Spencer and Alexandria Kovar, Lee and Cory Peterson and Marcus Sides and Sheldon Dempkey; three great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Porch, Char Vickers, Bob Brydges and Mike Brydges; and many nieces and nephews.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Marjorie Brydges; in-laws Norman and Margaret Cameron; and, siblings Barbara Brydges, Albert Brydges and Carol Czank.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
If you are unable to attend the service, you may join the Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/97258576491
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Optimist Childhood Cancer Campaign of Mason County.
