Walter John Reed, age 75, of Custer, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Walter was born on Feb. 6, 1947, in Detroit, the son of Frank C. and Barbara M. (Ponsock) Reed and grew up in the Thompsonville area of Benzie County. Walter served his country during the Vietnam Conflict with the U.S. Army and upon his discharge, worked for Grand Traverse Construction Company building hospitals and schools all over Michigan. On March 29, 2006, he married Sheri (Pleiness) Berndt in Las Vegas, whom he met while they were both members of the Custer Boot Scooters. Walter enjoyed line dancing with Sheri and in his retirement kept busy helping Bruce Riffle on his farm, working in the fields and putting his construction skills to use by adding onto the main barn.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Frank. Along with his wife Sheri, Walter will be greatly missed by his children Amy (Marvin) Jones of Thompsonville, Walter (Michelle) Reed Jr. of Spring Lake, Lisa Reed of Traverse City, Steven Reed of Thompsonville, Julie (Kent) Knudsen of Ludington, Gary Berndt of Custer and Peter Berndt of Scottsdale, Arizona. He will also be missed by several grandchildren; his brothers Joe Reed of Grant and David (Linda) Reed of Traverse City; his sister Barb (Larry) Schneider of San Antonio, Texas; his father-in-law Harlan Pleiness of Custer; his brothers-in-law Barry (Kathy) Pleiness of Scottville and Dale (Julie) Pleiness of Ludington, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Walter at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville with Rev. Kenneth Williamson officiating. Burial with Honor Guard rites performed by the American Legion Post No. 76 and the U.S. Army will take place at Center Riverton Cemetery. Friends may greet Walter’s family during a time of visitation on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Walter with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Our Savior Lutheran Church Flag Pole fund, or to his family.
