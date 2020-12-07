Warren John Studer passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home in Hart, at the age of 78.
Warren was born July 20, 1942, in Shelby, to John and Rose (Moschke) Studer. Warren attended and graduated from Hart High School in 1960. After graduating, Warren and one of his best friends in life, Rex Tate, set out on a cross country trip in a 1960 Ford F-250 with a make-shift camper for a month of site seeing, and adventure-seeking.
Upon return, Warren attended Michigan State University for Agriculture. In October 1964, he married his high school sweetheart Karen Mason and resided on Tyler Road. In 1966, Warren enlisted in the National Guard and was active during the Detroit riots.
In the fall of 1970, Warren and Karen purchased the farm in Weare Township. Warren’s passion was to be outdoors farming. Warren raised beef cattle and farmed various crops including potatoes, asparagus, corn, wheat and hay.
While farming, Warren also was employed by Hart Public Schools as a bus driver for 30 years. He also spent the last nine years of that career as the mechanic at the bus garage. Warren retired from the school in 2007 allowing him to farm full time.
In the late 1980s, he began to deliver hay to the Grace Youth Camp Paradise Ranch. Building a relationship that continues to this day.
Warren enjoyed all the years of 4H with his children, riding snowmobiles with friends, playing cards, and old engine shows. He always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his bright blue eyes and his love for all things sweet.
Warren is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen (Mason) Studer; his children Dan (Kathy Whitfield) Studer and Diane (Brad) Warmuskerken; his grandchildren, Jessica Studer, Jonathan Studer, Haiden Warmuskerken, Chloe Warmuskerken, Michal Warmuskerken; and his great-granddaughter Abby Studer. Warren also is survived by his sisters Nancy (Harry) Holiday, Wanda (Ron) Vanderzanden and Elaine (Gene) Oomen, along with many nieces/nephews and friends. Warren was proceeded in death by his parents, John E. Studer and Rose (Moschke) Studer.
A celebration of life will be planned for Warren at a future date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.