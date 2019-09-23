Warren Johnson, May 1, 1947 — Sept. 19, 2019, of Lowell, age 72, died as he lived, quietly and gently passing into the arms of his Savior. He was born May 1, 1947, in Ludington to Erving Sr. and Ruth Johnson. Warren was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth Barker Johnson; and brother Erving (Katherine) Johnson Jr. of Ludington; sister Donna (Janet) Barker; children, Scott (Brooke) Johnson, Jodi (Ed) Mohr, Jeff (Regan) Johnson, Joshua (Laura) Andrews, Jennifer (Mark) Thrash, Jonathan (Jenn) Andrews, Todd Johnson; 18 grandchildren and spouses; and five great-grand children. He invested in the lives of his wife, Elizabeth, his children, and others through 20 gallons of blood he had donated. He was an employee for the City of Grand Rapids for 35 years. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Alton Bible Church, 2780 Lincoln Lake Ave. NE, Lowell, MI, 49331. Memorial contributions can be made to Alton Bible Church.
