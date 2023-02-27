Wayne Alan Behan, 68, of Ludington, passed away on Feb. 20, 2023.
Wayne was born on Feb. 6, 1955 in Ludington, the son of Robert Wayne Behan and Barbara Ellen (Peterson) Behan. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1973 and spent his career as a truck driver, most recently working for Town’s Trucking.
Wayne enjoyed listening to music and was an avid outdoorsman. When he wasn’t trail riding with motorcycles, minibikes and quads, he could often be found hiking, mushroom hunting or canoeing. His favorite spots were Whiskey Creek Trails and hiking to and in Ludington State Park.
Wayne is survived by his siblings Jerry Behan, Randy (Beth) Behan, Stacey (Thys) Talsma and Shelly (Paul) Lange, all of Ludington; half sister Heather (Paul) Gravelyn of Grand Rapids; stepsister Monica (Scott) Jensen-Smith of Grand Rapids; nieces Tricia Behan-Perry of Texas, Christina Behan of Florida and Breanna Lange of Ludington.
Besides his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his nephew Jared Behan.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.