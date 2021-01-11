Wayne “Gordy” Claveau, aged 66, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Wayne was born on June 10, 1954, in Ludington, the son of Ralph Duane and Jean (Olson) Claveau and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1972.
At MCC, Wayne played in band, was a member of the golf, track and basketball teams and helped lead his Spartan basketball teammates to the state quarterfinals his senior year. Long after his high school playing days were past, Wayne still loved to pick up a basketball and play a good game of hoops with his family and friends. Always an athlete looking for competition, Wayne played several years with local softball teams as well. He loved the Mason County area and all it had to offer, especially with one of the most beautiful beaches in the world where he could spend countless summer days soaking in the sun and waves of Lake Michigan. Wayne was a huge “Beatles” fan and was often found listening to John Lennon music or scoping out muscle cars at car shows.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father Duane; his stepfather Larry Argue; and, his grandparents Ralph and LaVerle Claveau, and William and Edith Olson. He will be greatly missed by his mother Jean Argue of Scottville; his stepmother Rosemary Claveau of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; his brothers Mark (Marlene) Claveau and David (Kellie) Argue of Scottville; his son Dr. Tyler (Emma) Claveau of Canton; his daughter Heather (Ian) Holewinski of Ludington; and many nieces, nephews and great friends.
A gathering to celebrate Wayne’s life will be held later this summer and burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Those who wish to remember Wayne with a memorial donation are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan or Mason County Central athletics.
Those who wish to remember Wayne with a memorial donation are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan or Mason County Central athletics.