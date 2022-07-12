Wayne T. DeBoer, age 81, of Ludington, passed away on July 8, 2022, at his home. Wayne was born March 6, 1941, in Holland, to Willis and Juliet (Pol) DeBoer. He married Gladys (Drost) DeBoer on June 6, 1961, at Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Wayne had many driving jobs throughout the years but retired in 2006 from USF Holland as a truck driver. Wayne was quite the outdoorsmen. He enjoyed hunting and fishing all his life and especially in the last 10 years fishing from his pontoon boat. He was a collector of many things, especially things with motors, and he could fix just about anything. He enjoyed mowing the lawn and fiddling around in his barn. To keep busy after retirement, he spent his time building birdhouses. In the last few years of his life, he thoroughly enjoyed just sitting on his deck for hours watching the lake.
Wayne is survived by his wife Gladys (Drost) DeBoer; son Duane (Loraine) DeBoer; daughter Tami (Buck) Hawke; adopted children Janet (Dennis) Agens, Jeff Gonzales and Richard (Tracy) Bennett; grandchildren Jenifer DeBoer, James Hawke, Wayne Hawke, Larry Hawke, Crysta Martin, Roger Wiles, Brandon Keith, Denni Agens and Dennis Agens; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Bernard (Judy) DeBoer and Gene (Bonnie) DeBoer; sister Barbara (Jim) VanGelderen; and, good friends Wayne (Deb) Finholm and Jeannie.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents Willis and Juliet (Pol) DeBoer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakview Medical Care Facility. At this time there are no public services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.