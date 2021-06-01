Will Flewelling, 20, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. outside directly behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. Please be sure to bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Childhood Cancer Campaign Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.