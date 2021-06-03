It is with much love and sorrow that we share the passing of Will James Flewelling, who was gracefully received into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 31, 2021. Will left this world peacefully from his home surrounded by loved ones and his dogs.
Will was born on Aug. 7, 2000 in Ludington, the son of Jamie and Jennifer (Ward) Flewelling. He attended Ludington Area Catholic Schools and was an altar server at St. Simon Catholic Church from fourth grade until February 2020 when the pandemic hit. He took great pride serving on the altar with his sister, Olivia. Will also enjoyed attending the outdoor services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. He had a strong faith and passion to make people happy. Will was dedicated to the Childhood Cancer Campaign and found great pleasure in knowing he was helping other kids and their families who were enduring the same struggles he was going through. He planned lemonade stands and an upcoming soccer tournament to support the campaign.
Will spent many years participating in 4-H. He excelled at raising and showing swine with his mentor and good friend, Uncle Reg. Will’s dedication, hard work ethic and love for the animals earned him numerous Grand Champion and Top Showman awards.
Will graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 2019. While in school, he wore No. 13 as a varsity starter on the soccer team for four years. During that time, he was the left midfielder and was the team captain his senior year. Will was part of the state runner-up team in 2017 and state semifinalist team in 2018. During his senior year, he earned All-State honors with his highlight being that he scored a hat trick (three goals) in the regional final game and helped lift his team to the state semifinals.
Will loved U of M sports his entire life. He especially loved going to the big games and tournaments with his family and good friend, Sam Bandstra. Will also enjoyed days at the lake, jet skiing, hunting, traveling, and “Cousin Camp” at grandma’s house. He worked with his dad at Legends Taxidermy and recently started his own lawn care business.
Will is survived by his fiancée Randi Stone; parents Jamie and Jennifer Flewelling; sisters Madalyn (Tyler Morin) Flewelling, Claire (Michael Hackert) Flewelling, and Olivia (Ty Wincheski) Flewelling; maternal grandparents Rita (John Fisher) Ward and David (Patricia) Ward; aunts and uncles Jake and Tina Ward, Jason and Josie Hackert, Tom and Johnaine Gurzynski, Reggie and Ellen Flewelling, John and Amy Wicklund, Vaughn Flewelling and Greg and Heather Hoppe; and his dogs, Bailey and Bo. Will was blessed with a large family and loved by many cousins and close friends.
Will was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Reg and Betty Flewelling.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. And 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. outside directly behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. Please be sure to bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Childhood Cancer Campaign Fund.
