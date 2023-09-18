Willa Jean Dust, 92, of Ludington, passed away Sunday Sept. 17, 2023. A funeral service will take place Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at noon at United Methodist Church of Ludington with Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox officiating. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
