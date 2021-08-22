William “Bill” Briggs, 67, of Pentwater, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

