William “Bill” Donald Greiner, 87, of Ludington, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at home. He was born Oct. 16, 1935, in Ludington, the son of William Evo and Elizabeth “Didge” (Osborn) Greiner.
Bill attended Ludington High School. In 1954, Bill married Marlene Mellberg. The following year Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving two years. Bill had been a member of St. Simon Catholic Church where he was baptized and went to school.
A builder and an original house flipper, Bill was also a co-owner of Greiner Floor Covering which later became Ludington Flooring, a co-owner and builder of Park Lanes Bowling (now Stix), and a former owner of the Avenue Motel of which he renovated. Bill also operated Cartier Park Campground for several years, and owned and operated “The Marlene D” charter fishing boat on Lake Michigan.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed fishing, and working on projects around the house where he was always remodeling or building something. After his retirement Bill also enjoyed vacationing in Naples, Florida. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with his family, especially the cookouts and picnics.
Bill is survived by his children Don (Lou) Greiner, Traci (John) Hockstra, Cay (Tim) Strahan and Nikole Slaggert; his daughter-in-law Vangie Greiner; his grandchildren Jordan Greiner, Brianna Greiner, Randi Sniegowski, Will Kellogg, Sean Wilbur, Kailee Aller, Samantha Yennior, Hayden Chapman, Georjana Slaggert, Alec Slaggert and Owen Slaggert; his siblings Nancy Franczowiak, Lewis (Dorothy) Greiner, Judy Miller, Wes (Judy) Greiner and Susie (Fred) Dunn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son Joseph R. Greiner in 2017; his brother Jack Greiner; and two sisters Sally Maxom and Betty Carlson.
A celebration of life open house will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 12-2 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, in Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Mutts or Michigan Disabled American Veterans.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.