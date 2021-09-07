William “Bill” Donald Hastings, 66, of Free Soil, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 after a brave fight with cancer.
Bill was born on June 1, 1955, one of seven children to Lowell and Phyllis (McVay) Hastings. He married Laura LaCombe in 1976. He was proud of his skills as a toolmaker and machinist for 45 years. He was presently employed by Haworth Inc. and he also owned his own business, Hastings Tool & Machine Co. Inc..
He enjoyed the outdoors and he had a deep respect for the Earth, loved nature and hunting. This was reflected by his favorite saying, “I am a free man upon the land!”
Bill could often be found making new friends from strangers. He loved to meet new people and learn about their culture. Above all else, Bill was a family man. Taking care of his family brought him great satisfaction and pride. He often reminded people that “It’ll be alright!”
Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years Laura Hastings, daughter Breanna Miller, grandchild Melissa Miller, sister Darlene (Mike) Cogan and brother Jim Hastings.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers David Hastings, Terry Hastings and Bruce Hastings, and his sister Nancy Hansen.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 4 p.m.
