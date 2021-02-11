William “Bill” Drablowski, age 78, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Bill was born on Dec. 26, 1942, in Ada, Oklahoma, the son of Joanne and John Drablowski. He graduated from Benzonia High School with the class of 1961. On Nov. 22, 1961, Bill married Donna Rayner. He was tool and die maker for Production Industries, retiring in 2001 after many years of dedicated service. Bill enjoyed model cars and airplanes. He loved fixing things and tinkering with anything and everything.
Bill is survived by his wife Donna Drablowski; grandchildren Chase Anthes and Chad (Andrea) Anthes; grandchildren Peyton and McKenzie Anthes; siblings Connie, Ben and Patricia Leatherman; and several nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Cara Anthes, brother Bob Drablowski and sister Cindy Bradford.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.