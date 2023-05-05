William Edward Fishback, Jr. (Bill), 69, of Ludington, passed away surrounded by family on April 29, 2023 in Grand Rapids. Bill is survived by his wife of 25 years Roberta (Hunt) Fishback; his children Jenifer (Jake) Gozart, Jason (Esmeralda) Fishback, Justin (Tessa) Fishback, Julie Roberts, Jonathan Fishback, Jared (Sara) Fishback and Jeffrey Fishback; three stepchildren Jenny Slimm, Daniel (Cassandra) Presley and Brandyn (Courtney) Presley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he had a very special bond with each; and his brother Richard (Ricky) Fishback. Bill is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) Fishback Sr. and Emily (Jane) Ellinger and stepdaughter Kimberley Graham.
Bill’s greatest passion in life was firefighting. He spent many years in his youth into adulthood as a volunteer firefighter with New Baltimore Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Fauquier County, Virginia where he grew up. Bill was also a career firefighter with South Salt Lake Fire Department in Utah. Bill stayed adjacent to the industry as a fire suppression specialist. His work eventually took him to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he met his wife Roberta. They ultimately settled in Ludington where Bill spent the remaining golden years of his life.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held with family and friends to be determined at a later time.