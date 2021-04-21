William “Bill” Eugene Dorman, 84, of Ludington, passed away on April 15, 2021.
Bill was born on April 4, 1937, in Snover, the son of Vivian and Isla (Moore) Dorman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. Bill worked his entire career at Crown, Cork and Seal. He loved animals and fishing, and spending time in his Man Cave.
Bill is survived by his good friend Lois Greiner; sons Adam (Terri) Dorman, Troy (Lisa Williams) Dorman and Matthew (Tammy Cole) Dorman; stepsons Tony (Rachel) Gardner and Alex Gardner; brother Larry (Carol) Dorman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his dog Scout.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sue Dorman; daughter Jackie Dorman; and siblings Kaye (Ed) Rinn, Donna (Spin Mikkelson) Faye and Tom Dorman.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Bill at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
