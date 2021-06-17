William “Bill” Lee Dustman, 78, originally of Kalamazoo, passed away suddenly May 27, 2021, at his home in Ludington.
Bill was born Jan 7, 1943, in Kalamazoo, to the late Oscar Gillmore and Frances (Meulman) Dustman.
Bill is survived by his three daughters Sherry, Pam and Sara; seven grandchildren; and sister Carole Hauck.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Please visit his personalized online guestbook at https://www.langlands.com
The family would like to have a memorial for him at a later time.