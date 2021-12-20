William “Bill” Lee Przybylski, age 63, of Ludington passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born June 13, 1958, in Ludington to Walter and Nancy (Genson) Przybylski. Bill graduated from Mason County Central in 1977. After high school Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for 30 years. He was active for 15 years and served on the USS Ainsworth (FF1090), Sacramento (AOE1) and a Landing Craft Unit. He was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, and Lemoore, California. Among many other awards, Bill was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal and the Naval Expedition Medal with bronze star.
When Bill retired he came back to his hometown and worked with his lifelong friend, Wayne Greiner, at Greiner Floor Covering. When they closed, Bill went to work for Home Depot and retired after eight years with the company in 2020. Bill was a member of the Custer VFW and he loved riding his motorcycle with his wife, Theresa. Theresa and Bill were married on June 2, 1984, in Michigan City, Indiana.
Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 37 years, Theresa; his siblings Tami Przybylski of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Brian (Sonja) Przybylski of Chicago; his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; numerous friends from all over the world; and, his fur babies, Tikki Marie, Tikki Tuu, Abby Gail and Ziva Jean.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shari Lynn Moran and his nephew Joshua Powell.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to Disabled Veterans, Custer VFW and The Navy-Marine Corps. Relief.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.