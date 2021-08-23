William “Bill” Leland Briggs, 67, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, at his home in Pentwater.
Bill was born on Nov. 26, 1953, one of six children of Wendell and Donna (Wise) Briggs. He graduated from Northview High School with the class of 1972. On April 22, 1978, he married his partner for life, LuAnn Daggett. Besides raising their two wonderful children, Bill was a hard working handyman, bus driver, road construction worker and most recently a facilities director for Pentwater Public Schools for 12 years. He finally retired in 2009.
Bill would wake up early and fill his days with building projects, helping his buddies or spending time in the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and camping in the U.P., but most of all, be loved being a grandpa. His grandchildren brought so much joy into his life and he always looked forward to the time they could spend together.
Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years LuAnn Briggs; children Brad (fiancé Angela Chastain) and Angela (Jay) Brown; grandchildren Kellyn Briggs, Coy Brown and Wren Brown; siblings Tom (Joan) Briggs, Louann (Roger) Larsen, Sandy (Ken) Wyrick, Heidi (Stuart) Davey and David (Dawn) Briggs; and, many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Bill’s parents preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pentwater Public Schools or Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.