William “Bill” Przybylski, age 63, of Ludington passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
