William “Bill” Przybylski, age 63, of Ludington, passed away Dec. 17, 2021. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at South Victory Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
City seeking $1M grant to turn downtown alley into gathering space
-
DHD10: Mason County COVID-19 testing site closing 'until further notice'; others closing for Good Friday, Easter
-
Committee created for marijuana dispensary ordinance in Ludington
-
MDOT: Work on U.S. 31 starts April 18, detours planned near Mason, Manistee county line
-
Cruise ships return to the Great Lakes
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to vote in the May 3 election?
You voted: