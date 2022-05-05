William “Bill” Thomas Flynn, 75, of Ludington, passed away on May 4, 2022, at 12:15 a.m. William was born in Detroit, on Feb. 24, 1947, son of Dorothy Alice Doyle and Robert William Flynn. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Flynn (Fille); daughters Megan (Ron) Puczkowski and Lynsey Flynn; son Shaun Flynn; siblings Patti Briggs, Katey Flynn Catburn and Jim (Nancy) Flynn; grandchildren Abigail Bousho, Ronnie Puczkowski and Ryan Puczkowski; and, The Farm Kids and many more nieces and nephews.
Bill had been coming to Ludington for vacations and family visits until he ultimately decided to retire here full time with his wife Cher and his son Shaun. His love for his Riverton Township farm was deep, but his love for having his family here was deeper. Bill was never happier than when they could all gather here together. He created loads of fond memories here on his farm that his family will be able to cherish forever.
Many would call him a jack of all trades: a writer, thinker, musician, lover, animal whisperer, peacekeeper. Bill worked for Ford for nearly 30 years. He was also a proud Vietnam-era veteran. He had an undying love for poetry and music, cruises and Coronas, and camping and family trips. And man could he play the harmonica. Bill was wonderful, strong, kind, well-respected, wise and funny. He will be missed by many and will live on in our hearts and through our words.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to The Empowerment Plan, a non-profit organization based in Detroit. Donations can be made at empowermentplan.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.