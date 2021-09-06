William Donald Hastings, 66, of Free Soil, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 4 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
