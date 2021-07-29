William “Bill” Eldon Carpenter, age 78, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born in New Jersey on Aug. 29, 1942, to Brayton and Phyllis Carpenter, was the biological father of two children, William Carpenter Jr. of Rockford, Illinois and Sherri Young of Salt Lake City, Utah, and a father figure to more young people than can be named here. He married his wife, Jane, in 2002. Soon after that, they moved to Ludington, where they owned and operated the Lamplighter Bed and Breakfast until Bill’s illness forced them to retire in 2017.
During those 14 years, besides being an extraordinary host to thousands of tourists at the B&B, Bill was an active leader in the LDS Church, Habitat for Humanity, Ludington Rotary, the WSCC Foundation Board, the Ludington Arts Council, the Ludington Yacht Club, the Power Boat Squadron, and the WSCC Community Choir. He served as a Mason County Commissioner from 2013 to 2017 and was named Citizen of the Year in 2008 for his leadership in establishing the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Before settling down in Ludington with Jane, Bill had a life that was the making of a novel.
His childhood was a difficult one and he left home on the day of his high school graduation to join the Air Force where he taught classes on aircraft maintenance and repair.
Next came Tampa, where he managed a night club and a dance school and danced theTango in competition. On his way to California to take a new job, the steering wheel of his car disengaged and he had a terrible car accident which resulted in a serious brain injury.
Left without a job, in a new place, and without resources, he made a very bad decision and agreed to drive the getaway car in a bank robbery. Prison, as terrible as it was, gave him time to heal and to relearn the basic skills of reading and math and remembering — all of which he had lost. When he left prison, he was focused on fulfilling a lifetime dream of flying.
He started with crop-dusters, then moved to Wyoming to fly old WWII airplanes on forest fires, where he bought his first horse and began competing in 100-mile endurance horse races.
Then came Michigan, where he learned to fly large commercial aircraft at Willow Run Airport — DC-9s, Dc-8s, and finally 747s. He was a motorcycle safety instructor and participated in Iron Butt cross country races with his custom- made motorcycle. He was a long- distance canoe racer, and a sailboat racer.
Always looking for adventure, he parachuted out of a plane for his 76th birthday, despite the physical limitations of his Parkinson’s disease.
At his request, his ashes will be spread in the wide-open spaces of Wyoming at a spot he marked on a map — the final adventure of an amazingly adventurous life.
A celebration of Bill’s life is scheduled to take place on Sunday Aug. 29, 2021 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts beginning with an informal reception at 1 p.m. to be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Bill’s wish was for memorial donations to be made to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.