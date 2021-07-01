William Eugene Fargo, 71, of Grand Rapids, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Valley View Care Center in Grand Rapids. He was born April 28, 1950, in Monet, Missouri, the son of Milo and Rita (Wagner) Fargo.
William was graduate of Mason County Eastern High School.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Custer, with Father Larry King presiding. Interment will follow in Conway Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com