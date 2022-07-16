Bill passed away Jan. 17, 2022, due to complications of COVID. He was fully vaccinated. He was born Oct. 21, 1943, to William Penn Alexander and Evelyn Lenora (Underwood) Alexander; and raised by his stepfather David Carroll Alexander. He was a member of the MYF Youth group at the United Methodist Church in Sylvania, Ohio, as a child. He married Sharon (Schudel) Alexander in 1965. Served in the Ohio National Guard for 21 years. Bill worked as a plumber/pipefitter for 50 years, and member of Local 50 Plumbers/Pipefitters Union. Bill honored veterans on Memorial Day by placing flags at Woodlawn Cemetery for 50 years. He was a former 4H leader for Monroe County. He was known as the “meatloaf man” to the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.
He is a present member of Faith United Lutheran Church and attended Ludington United Methodist. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, sister Janice (Larry) Kennedy and daughter-in-law Debbie.
Bill is survived by his wife Sharon; brother Joel (Jean) Alexander; son Mark (Betty); daughter Tricia (Brian); son Tom; grandsons Dylan (Lindsey) and Mitchell; and sister-in-law Linda (Patrick) McMahon. Contributions may be made to Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49431. Private graveside service was at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
A public memorial service is Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Ludington United Methodist Church.
Light refreshments will be provided.