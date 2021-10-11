William Fredrick Grimm, age 85, of Ludington, formerly of Irons and Allendale, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Bill was born in Muskegon to the late William Alexander and Christine (Jagos) Grimm. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at GM retiring after 35 years of service from the Coopersville facility and also worked part-time for the Throop Funeral Home in the 1970s. After his retirement he and his wife moved to Irons. and eventually to Ludington. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Bosse) Grimm in 2011 and his granddaughter Arianna Nicole Grimm. He is survived by his children, Susan (Don) Nanninga, Shelley (Michael) Slape, William R. (Kimberly) Grimm, Christopher (Monica) Grimm and Lorrie (Jack) Smith; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St, Coopersville, MI 49404. Relatives and friends may greet the family Tuesday 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Online condolences may be left on Bill’s tribute wall at www.throopfh.com
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Of these, who is your favorite scary character?
You voted: