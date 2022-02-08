William Herbert Hogenson III, age 76, of Ludington went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. He was the youngest child, born July 20, 1945, in Muskegon, of William H. and Helen (Griswold) Hogenson Jr.
Bill grew up in the Mason and Manistee area. In high school, he met and dated Marilyn “Lynn” Hartley, but they went their separate ways after Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed overseas in Germany, France and England, where he met Anne Martin. Bill and Anne were married and made their home in Ludington where they raised four children with several additions along the way. Anne preceded Bill in death in May of 2011. After Lynn saw a story on the national news about Bill’s son in 2013, she reached out and reconnected with Bill. They were married July 10, 2015. They lived happily together until she preceded him in death in July 2021.
After Bill’s honorable discharge from the Army and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves, he went on to work as a police officer. He spent a short time with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office before accepting a job with the Ludington Police Department. He retired after 28 years with the department. Bill went above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve the community. He would open up his home to people in the community who need an immediate place to stay. He didn’t think twice about giving strangers rides to Muskegon to make their flight. He was a big man with a big heart. He was a living example of how to care for those in need. He also was involved with the Boy Scouts and loved to hunt, fish and trap. He lived by the moto: appreciate those who have come and gone before you, cultivate those coming in behind you, and always give thanks to God for allowing you to manage his creation and to the animal for their sacrifice.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his children David (Jill) Hogenson, Jill Hogenson, William (Rebecca) Hogenson IV and Mike Briggs; his grandchildren Rachel, Stephen, Brooke, Clifford, Hailey, Gabriel and Halley; several great-grandchildren; and his sister Joan Ezdebski. He is also survived by his companion Jasper “Rottweiler Esquire” Hogenson, who will spend the remainder of his life as a therapy dog for veterans through The Hero’s Operation.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wives Anne and Lynn, his siblings especially Betty Brunk.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Michigan and Shannon, Martha, Karla and Cari for their superior work and care for Bill.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to The Hero’s Operation, www.theheroesoperation.org/donate or 4165 Martin Rd., Commerce Twp., MI 48390.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.