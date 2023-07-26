William J. Rentenbach, 89, left us to be with his Lord and Savior on July 8, 2023.
Bill was born on Feb. 8, 1934, in Durand, Michigan, to George and Viola Rentenbach.
Bill joined the United States Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. While in the Navy, Bill met his wife, Delores M. Rentenbach (Tyler). They were married on Oct. 12, 1957.
Bill earned a degree in design engineering from Lawrence Institute of Technology and went on to enjoy a 25-year career with General Motors, working in the HydraMatic division.
Bill was a life member of the Masonic Temple, achieving the rank of Master Mason. Bill was an avid flyer, obtaining his private pilot’s license in the early ’90s. He was also an avid photographer, a hobby he learned from and shared with his father.
After retiring, Bill and Dee moved from Westland to Ludington, where Bill honed his skills in not only photography, but also pottery, woodworking and the fine arts. He did so by taking numerous classes at West Shore Community College. He excelled at all of them.
Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Dee; his children, Carrie (Bill) Bofucki, Laura Harman, Kimberly (Willie) Esmont, Stacy Curtis and Ty (Suze) Rentenbach. Bill was a grandfather to 18 and a great-grandfather to 26.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandson Alex Schaffer (2013) and his daughter-in-law Suze Rentenbach (2018).
Bill will be missed by his family and many friends. May God bless his soul.
End of life services were provided by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, MacDonald’s Chapel, located at 315 N. Michigan Ave., in Howell.
There will be a private memorial service on July 29, 2023. Cards of condolence can be sent to Delores Rentenbach, P.O. Box 1235, Flowerville, MI 48836.